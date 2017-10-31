Catholic World News

Irish bishop argues the case against legalizing abortion

October 31, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: A vote to amend Ireland’s constitution to allow abortion would serve no purpose other than denying a fundamental human right, Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan of Waterford and Lismore argued in an address on the “crisis of democracy.” The bishop explained that a fundamental right is not granted by the state, but recognized as prior to state authority. He denied that restrictions on abortion cause risks for mothers, noting that Ireland’s maternal-health rate compares favorably to that of countries like the US that allow abortion on demand.

