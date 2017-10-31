Catholic World News

Joint Vatican/Lutheran statement hails benefits of Reformation

October 31, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In a joint statement released on October 31, the Pontifical Council for Christian Unity and the Lutheran World Federation gave thanks for “the spiritual and theological gifts received through the Reformation.” The statement remarked that in the joint celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, “for the first time Lutherans and Catholics have seen the Reformation from an ecumenical perspective.

