Catholic World News
Vatican cardinal, in Uganda, calls for heroic obedience to God, renewed evangelization
October 31, 2017
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Fernando Filoni, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, visited Uganda for the 50th anniversary of the Archdiocese of Kampala, the nation’s capital. Uganda, a nation of 38 million, is 42% Protestant (with 36% Anglican), 42% Catholic, and 12% Muslim.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!