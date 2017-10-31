Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal, in Uganda, calls for heroic obedience to God, renewed evangelization

October 31, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Fernando Filoni, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, visited Uganda for the 50th anniversary of the Archdiocese of Kampala, the nation’s capital. Uganda, a nation of 38 million, is 42% Protestant (with 36% Anglican), 42% Catholic, and 12% Muslim.

