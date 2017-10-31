Catholic World News

Canadian Parliament may repeal law against disrupting religious services

October 31, 2017

» Continue to this story on CCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Canadian bishops’ conference, joined by Cardinal Thomas Collins of Toronto, urged Parliament to retain a law that “makes it an indictable offence to obstruct or cause violence to an officiating clergyman or minister as well as to disturb religious worship or gatherings.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.