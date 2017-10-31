Catholic World News
EU Parliament VP welcomes Vatican-hosted conference on Europe and Christianity
October 31, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: Mairead McGuinness, the Parliament’s point person for dialogue with religions, said that parishioners have become disconnected from the EU and expressed hope that the conference could help reconnect them.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!