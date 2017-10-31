Catholic World News

EU Parliament VP welcomes Vatican-hosted conference on Europe and Christianity

October 31, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: Mairead McGuinness, the Parliament’s point person for dialogue with religions, said that parishioners have become disconnected from the EU and expressed hope that the conference could help reconnect them.

