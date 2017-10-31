Catholic World News
Italian missionary priest beatified in Brazil
October 31, 2017
» Continue to this story on Pioneiro
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis paid tribute to Blessed Giovanni Schiavo (1903-67) at the conclusion of his 10/29 Angelus address.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
