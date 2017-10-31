Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Angelus address on Matthew 22:34-40

October 31, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “What Jesus proposes in this page of the Gospel is a marvelous ideal, which corresponds to the most authentic desire of our heart.” the Pope said as he reflected on Christ’s teaching on love of God and love of neighbor. “In fact, we were created to love and to be loved.” (For a video of the address, click here.)

