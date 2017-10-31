Catholic World News

Pope outlines his vision of Christian contribution to Europe’s future

October 31, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a lengthy address (video), Pope Francis discussed the person and community (as opposed to individualism), dialogue (as opposed to “groupthink”), inclusivity and solidarity (as opposed to “soulless globalization”) and peace and development. He concluded by invoking St. Benedict, who shows Christians “how a joyful hope, flowing from faith, is able to change the world.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.