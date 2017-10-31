Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Pope visits 2 Vatican offices

October 31, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On 10/30, Pope Francis visited two curial offices that he established: the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, and the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
