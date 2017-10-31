Catholic World News

Pope visits 2 Vatican offices

October 31, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: On 10/30, Pope Francis visited two curial offices that he established: the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, and the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

