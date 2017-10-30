Catholic World News

Dublin archdiocese withholds statistics amid mounting shortage of priests

October 30, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Dublin, facing an increasingly acute shortage of priests, has declined to make public the annual figures involving priestly retirements. One figure is available, however: no new students entered seminary training for the diocese this year.

