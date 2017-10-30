Catholic World News

Boston archdiocese rescinds ban on pro-life petitions

October 30, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to public protests, the Boston archdiocese has reversed a policy that barred pro-life activists from collecting signatures on church property for a measure that seeks an end to public funding of abortion. The archdiocese announced that pastors would be free to make their own decisions on allowing signature-gathering, provided that the cause “must be in accordance with the teachings of the Church.”

