Papal homily: good pastors are close to their people

October 30, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In his homily at morning Mass on October 30, Pope Francis criticized clerics who are more interested in building relationships with powerful people than in bringing comfort to those in need. Good shepherds, he said, are close to their people, while hypocrites—like the Pharisees rebuked by Jesus—take refuge in the letter of the law.

