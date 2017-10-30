Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller backs Buttiglione’s reading of Amoris Laetitia

October 30, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Insider

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, has lent his support to the defense of Amoris Laetitia by Rocco Buttiglione. In a preface to a new book by Buttiglione, the cardinal argues that “mitigating factors” could make it possible for Catholics who are divorced and remarried to receive Communion.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.