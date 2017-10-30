Catholic World News

Chaldean Patriarch worried by insecurity in Kurdistan

October 30, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako has expressed new concerns about the welfare of Christians in the Nineveh Plains region, as violence has flared following a vote for autonomy in the region of Kurdistan. The Patriarch said that he fears more Christians will flee Iraq because of the mounting insecurity.

