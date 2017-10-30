Catholic World News

Activists urge removal of Wisconsin bishop after questions on funerals for same-sex couples

October 30, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Gay activists are demanding the resignation or removal of Bishop Robert Morlino of Madison, Wisconsin, after the diocese cautioned priests to think carefully about scheduling funerals for parishioners engaged in same-sex marriages. The policy (which was not issued by the bishop, although it had his approval) was circulated among diocesan priests, and leaked to the press.

