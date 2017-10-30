Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin celebrates Mass for anniversary of Norcia earthquakes

October 30, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, celebrated Mass at the facade of the basilica of St. Benedict in Norcia, which was destroyed by earthquakes last year. He remarked that the reconstruction effort now underway is “evidence of the capacity of the human being to rise up again, to return to hope.”

