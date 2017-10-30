Catholic World News

Vatican: Pope not mediating in North Korea crisis

October 30, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican press office issued a statement on October 30 denying that Pope Francis has become involved in attempts to mediate the crisis arising from North Korea’s threats to use nuclear weapons.

The reports of papal intervention in the crisis arose because of a conference on disarmament that will be held at the Vatican next week. The press statement affirmed that “the Holy Father is working with determination to promote the necessary conditions for a world free of nuclear weapons.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.