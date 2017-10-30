Catholic World News

British court upholds university’s expulsion of student who wrote that same-sex marriage is sinful

October 30, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Sheffield University expelled the student from its master’s program in social work after he wrote on Facebook that “same-sex marriage is a sin whether we like it or not. It is God’s words and man’s sentiments would not change His words.”

