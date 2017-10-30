Catholic World News
Sudan: authorities charge 5 Christians with noise pollution for loud church services
October 30, 2017
» Continue to this story on World Watch Monitor
CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 36.7 million is largely Sunni Muslim.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
