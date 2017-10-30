Catholic World News

Pope Francis recalls 70th anniversary of secular insitutes

October 30, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Pius XII’s decision to create secular institutes “was in a certain sense revolutionary,” said Pope Francis. “Indeed, it outlined a new form of consecration, that of the lay faithful and diocesan priests called to live evangelical counsel[s] in the secular life in which they are immersed.”

