October 30, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In separate audiences, Pope Francis received Cardinal Marc Ouellet (prefect of the Congregation for Bishops), the Holy See’s representative at the World Tourism Organization, the Master of Papal Liturgical Celebrations, the participants in the 3rd Conference on Humanitarian International Law, the 1st VPs of the European Commission and the European Parliament, and participants in the conference “(Re)Thinking Europe.”

