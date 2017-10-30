Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State comments on the European project

October 30, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “The European project is undoubtedly a human work,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin said at a conference on Europe’s future. “As such, it has its limitations and can always be perfected ... As Christians, we want to make our contribution inspired and sustained by our faith.”

