Catholic World News

English bishop: abortion is ‘the cornerstone issue for any society’

October 30, 2017

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Campbell of Lancaster said that “sadly, the price of admission into mainstream British life has meant that we somehow keep the Catholic brand name and tribal loyalty, but are content to live a mix of nostalgia and generic good will and ‘keep our heads down’ in the public sphere.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.