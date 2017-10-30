Catholic World News

October 30, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In separate audiences, the Pontiff received the archbishop of Canterbury, Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington, Cardinal Agostino Vallini (the vicar general emeritus of Rome, and Cardinal Kevin Farrell (prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life).

