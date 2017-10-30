Catholic World News

Cardinal Marx, at Vatican press conference, praises EU, discusses Christian contribution to its future

October 30, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Climate change, changes in the workplace, and migration are 3 challenges facing “Project Europe,” which has achieved “great results,” said Cardinal Reinhard Marx. “The main question is: what can we do, and what do we want to do, to live together in this Europe and to carry forward ‘Project Europe’?”

