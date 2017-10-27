Catholic World News

Anglican primate to welcome Catholic-Lutheran declaration on justification

October 27, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: At a service marking the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation, Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury will present Catholic and Lutheran representatives with an Anglican document welcoming the 1999 Joint Declaration on the Doctrine of Justification.

