Catholic World News

Moscow patriarch: Bolshevik Revolution was a catastrophe

October 27, 2017

» Continue to this story on Moscow Patriarchate

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the Russian Orthodox Church said that the October Revolution of 1917 “led to truly catastrophic consequences for religious communities, to persecution of believers, destruction of churches and total anti-religious propaganda.” Criticizing moral relativism, he added that there is a distinction between the religious and “secular liberal” understandings of freedom.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.