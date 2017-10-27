Catholic World News
Moscow patriarch: Bolshevik Revolution was a catastrophe
October 27, 2017
» Continue to this story on Moscow Patriarchate
CWN Editor's Note: The head of the Russian Orthodox Church said that the October Revolution of 1917 “led to truly catastrophic consequences for religious communities, to persecution of believers, destruction of churches and total anti-religious propaganda.” Criticizing moral relativism, he added that there is a distinction between the religious and “secular liberal” understandings of freedom.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!