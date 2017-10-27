Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader: do not look for political messiahs

October 27, 2017

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: “We in Ukraine often wait for a new messiah who will come and put everything in order,” Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk said during a visit to London.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.