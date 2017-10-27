Catholic World News
Ukrainian Catholic leader: do not look for political messiahs
October 27, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: “We in Ukraine often wait for a new messiah who will come and put everything in order,” Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk said during a visit to London.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
