Catholic World News

October 27, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope made his remarks in a video message for the 48th Social Week for Italian Catholics.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!