October 27, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In separate audiences, Pope Francis received the head of the Church of Scotland, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, the apostolic nuncio to the European Union, the apostolic vicar of Southern Arabia, and a group from the Catholic University of Portugal.

