Catholic World News

French court orders removal of cross from statue of St. John Paul II

October 26, 2017

» Continue to this story on Il Giornale (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: A French court has ordered that a cross must be removed from a statue in Ploermel, in Brittany, honoring St. John Paul II. A court in Rennes had earlier called for the removal of the entire statue, saying that it violates the country’s ban on religious monuments in public places. After a successful appeal, the new ruling calls for the removal of the cross that stands over the image of the Polish Pontiff.

