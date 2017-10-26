Catholic World News

Ontario approves ban on pro-life witness at abortion clinics

October 26, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Legislators in Ontario have approved draconian new legislation that bans pro-life activity at abortion clinics. The bill allows up to a 6-month prison sentence, plus heavy fines, for anyone who shows “disapproval” of abortion within 50 meters of a clinic—a distance that could be increased to 150 meters at the clinic’s request. The legislation passed by a vote of 86 to 1.

