Pope: ‘easy-going Christians’ don’t exist

October 26, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In his homily at morning Mass on October 26, Pope Francis said that “easy-going Christians, who don’t fight, don’t exist.” A real Christian is engaged in battle to change the world and change himself, he said.

