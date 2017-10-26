Catholic World News
Pope: ‘easy-going Christians’ don’t exist
October 26, 2017
Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: In his homily at morning Mass on October 26, Pope Francis said that “easy-going Christians, who don’t fight, don’t exist.” A real Christian is engaged in battle to change the world and change himself, he said.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
