Indian bishop: Amoris Laetitia offers no guidance on inter-religious marriages

October 26, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Felix Machado of Vasai, India, has expressed disappointment that Amoris Laetitia did not shed “some clear light” on the issue of inter-religious marriages, in which Catholics unite with members of other faiths. Such unions are increasingly common in India, the prelate remarked.

