Catholic World News
Indian bishop: Amoris Laetitia offers no guidance on inter-religious marriages
October 26, 2017
» Continue to this story on Crux
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Felix Machado of Vasai, India, has expressed disappointment that Amoris Laetitia did not shed “some clear light” on the issue of inter-religious marriages, in which Catholics unite with members of other faiths. Such unions are increasingly common in India, the prelate remarked.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!