Kenyan Church leaders sought to bring political rivals together before vote

October 26, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: As Kenyans go to the poll, in an election marred by violence, charges of fraud, and an opposition boycott, Church leaders in the country reveal that they tried unsuccessfully to bring President Uhuru Kenyatta together with opposition leader Raila Odinga in advance of the balloting, hoping for a negotiated resolution of the political crisis.

