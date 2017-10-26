Catholic World News

Luther started rebellion not reform, says Cardinal Müller in rebuttal of Italian prelate

October 26, 2017

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said that the Reformation “wasn’t a reform at all but rather a revolution,” in an article for an Italian Catholic journal. The cardinal said that it is unacceptable to describe Martin Luther’s break with Rome as “an event of the Holy Spirit.” Bishop Nunzio Galantino, secretary-general of the Italian bishops’ conference, had used that phrase in praising Luther at a conference last week.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!