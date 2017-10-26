Catholic World News

Pence: US aid to Middle East will go through faith-based groups, not UN agencies

October 26, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: US Vice President Mike Pence announced on October 25 that the Trump administration will funnel aid to the Middle East through faith-based groups, rather than UN agencies. The new policy responds to complaints that international aid was not reaching Christians in the region. Nina Shea of the Institute for Religious Freedom described the policy change as a “bombshell.”

