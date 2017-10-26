Catholic World News

Universities must embrace truth, Pope tells Portuguese students

October 26, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on October 26 with students and faculty from the Catholic University of Portugal, Pope Francis said that a Catholic university must “embrace the universe of knowledge in its human and divine meaning.” He cautioned that students should not regard academic attainment as “synonymous with more money or greater social prestige.”

