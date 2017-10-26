Catholic World News
Universities must embrace truth, Pope tells Portuguese students
October 26, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on October 26 with students and faculty from the Catholic University of Portugal, Pope Francis said that a Catholic university must “embrace the universe of knowledge in its human and divine meaning.” He cautioned that students should not regard academic attainment as “synonymous with more money or greater social prestige.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
