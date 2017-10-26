Catholic World News

Synod survey yields weak response from young people

October 26, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: An online survey, set up by the Vatican’s Synod office to gather input from the world’s young Catholics, produced only about 65,000 responses, L’Osservatore Romano reports, and only 3,000 people asked to be added to an email list. The survey was intended to help guide discussions at the 2018 Synod on youth and vocation.

