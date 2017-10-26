Catholic World News

Pope meets with leader of Church of Scotland

October 26, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In his address at an audience with Rev. Derek Browning, moderator of the (Presbyterian) Church of Scotland, Pope Francis called attention to the 500th anniversary of the Reformation and offered thanks for the “great gift of being able to live this year in true fraternity, no longer as adversaries, after long centuries of estrangement and conflict.”

