Myanmar: bishops’ spokesman warns that ‘a wrong word from the Holy Father can plunge the country into chaos’

October 26, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “The Pope’s visit is keeping us very anxious, as many things can go wrong,” the spokesman for Myanmar’s bishops said. The Pontiff is scheduled to visit the nation in late November.

