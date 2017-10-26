Catholic World News

Augustinian prior general writes strongly worded letter on Reformation’s 500th anniversary

October 26, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Luther not only abandoned the Order but abhorred religious life with all his might, rejected ascetic practices and piety, rejected praying the breviary and other obligations, radically altered sacramental theology, condemned the vows and promoted the abandonment and the mass exodus of vowed religious,” writes Father Alejandro Moral Antón in a letter republished in L’Osservatore Romano (10/26). “The damage done to the Order and to religious life in Germany was enormous.”

