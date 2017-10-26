Catholic World News

USCCB issues letter to Congress on tax reform

October 26, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The letter offers 6 principles: “care for the poor, strengthening families, maintaining progressivity of the tax code, raising adequate revenue for the common good, avoiding cuts to poverty programs to finance tax reform, and incentivizing charitable giving and development.”

