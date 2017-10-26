Catholic World News
USCCB issues letter to Congress on tax reform
October 26, 2017
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: The letter offers 6 principles: “care for the poor, strengthening families, maintaining progressivity of the tax code, raising adequate revenue for the common good, avoiding cuts to poverty programs to finance tax reform, and incentivizing charitable giving and development.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
