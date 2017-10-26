Catholic World News
Australian commercial surrogacy laws leave infant twins in legal limbo
October 26, 2017
» Continue to this story on Australian Broadcasting Corporation
CWN Editor's Note: Catholic teaching against surrogacy is discussed in Donum Vitae (1987) and Dignitas Personae (2008).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
