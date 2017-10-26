Catholic World News
‘A new era of hope opens up’: Marawi bishop reacts to defeat of Islamists
October 26, 2017
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: The Philippine army decisively defeated ISIS-affiliated militants in a 5-month battle.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!