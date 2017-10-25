Catholic World News

English translation released of proposed Vatican II statements against Communism

October 25, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Statements describing Communism as an “exceedingly grave and universal danger,” which were prepared for discussion at Vatican II but set aside by the Council fathers, have been released by LifeSite News in an English translation by Matthew Hoffman.

