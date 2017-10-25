Catholic World News
Immigrant minor ‘Jane Doe’ receives abortion in controversial case
October 25, 2017
» Continue to this story on National Review
CWN Editor's Note: ‘Jane Doe,’ a 17-year-old girl who is in custody after entering the US illegally, has been given an abortion, as the result of a court order. Her plea to leave a federal detention center for the procedure had prompted a media campaign by abortion proponents.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
