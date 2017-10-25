Catholic World News

Wisconsin diocese cautions priests on funerals for homosexual activists

October 25, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin has advised pastors to “think through the issue thoroughly and prudently” when asked to schedule funeral services for Catholics who were partners in homosexual unions. The policy, approved by Bishop Robert Morlino, notes that a funeral may be denied “for manifest public sinners in which public scandal of the faithful can’t be avoided.”

