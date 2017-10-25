Catholic World News

US bishops release English translation of exorcism ritual

October 25, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Until now the ritual of exorcism has available only in Latin; the translation “makes it easier for a priest who might otherwise be a good exorcist but who would be intimidated by a requirement to use a Latin text.” The text is available only to bishops and those they authorize.

