Missionary sister has served for 70 years in Eritrea

October 25, 2017

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Giannantonia Comencini, 97, received the Pope’s blessing on 10/24 before returning to Eritrea. The Combonian missionary rises at 4:30, prepares the cathedral in Eritrea’s capital for Mass, and then administers Holy Communion to the sick. She also works as a catechist (“La missione non ha età,” p. 7).

